Leavenworth Street corridor seeing solid business growth

Elmwood Pharmacy staying in the neighborhood, anticipates further growth
A stretch of Leavenworth Street near Elmwood Park is seeing some revitalization with businesses returning to the area.
By John Chapman
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Elmwood Pharmacy is, in a way, back to where it started 25 years ago.

The pharmacy started in the back of the old Wohlner’s grocery store -- then it moved around the corner, sharing space with the medical clinic.

“The opportunity to come back to the building and have it renovated to the pharmacy was something that took a long process to get there, but it was something that we had really outgrown the space we were at for the previous 10 or 12 years,” said Jeff Kilborn with Elmwood Pharmacy.

Now, Kilborn and his pharmacy have plenty of room. And not only has his pharmacy grown -- the neighborhood itself is also starting to grow. There’s a pizza parlor coming right next door, and there’s construction work going on to build more housing along Leavenworth Street near Elmwood Park.

“It’s row housing, 20 units,” said Joe Recker, superintendent with Brester Construction. “They’re not a rental, they’re for sale...two-bedroom units on three floors.”

The new housing and the new business helped Jeff make his decision to stay in the neighborhood.

“Knowing that The Noddle Group was going to develop something to the west, knowing that UNMC is growing to the east, we felt it would be a good opportunity for us to continue to be an independent community pharmacy and having a corner presence, which I never had previously,” Kilborn said.

Jeff is also hoping more businesses will move into the area -- perhaps something to replace the landmark restaurant, Gerda’s Bakery, across the street.

He says so far customer traffic in the pharmacy has been good. He’s hoping business continues to grow in the neighborhood, and at his pharmacy that’s been around for a quarter-century.

There’s more growth coming to the east end of Leavenworth as well. Omaha City Council recently gave its approval to tear down a building near 30th and Leavenworth to build a four-story apartment building.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
Omaha Police responded to areas at and around North High School just after noon Thursday, Jan....
Armed Omaha North High School student arrested after altercation
Atlanta man tased at Omaha airport
Plane Crash graphic
Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2

Latest News

A stretch of Leavenworth Street near Elmwood Park is seeing some revitalization with business...
Construction underway near Elmwood Park lending to neighborhood's growth
A closed Douglas County landfill is getting second life thanks to OPPD.
DoCo landfill to become solar array
Emily's Thursday night forecast
OPPD and Douglas County are partnering to turn a former landfill into a solar power facility.
Douglas County landfill to turn into solar panel facility