Grand Island man convicted on electronic device sex crime

Dakota Jackson will be sentenced for an attempted illegal use of an electronic device.
Dakota Jackson will be sentenced for an attempted illegal use of an electronic device.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will be sentenced in March for attempted use of an electronic device for a sex crime.

A judge convicted Dakota Jackson, 20, in connection with a case where he communicated via Facebook with a person he believed was a 13-year-old girl. In fact, he had been communicating with an undercover officer.

Court records show that police claimed Jackson disclosed that he was 20-years-old and the female confirmed, multiple times, that she was 13-years-old.

GIPD said Jackson repeatedly asked her to send nude photos and he also sent a photo of male genitalia to the girl. Then, according to court records, Jackson suggested that he and the 13-year-old meet up at Ashley Park in order to participate in sexual acts together. Police arrested Jackson after they observed him traveling from his home to the park.

Jackson pleaded no contest and was convicted for attempted use of an electronic device to commit sexual assault. A related charge of enticement by electronic device was dropped in a plea bargain.

He’ll be sentenced March 20. The max penalty for his conviction on the first electronic device charge is up to 50 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers
Omaha Police responded to areas at and around North High School just after noon Thursday, Jan....
Armed Omaha North High School student arrested after altercation
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Plane Crash graphic
Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2

Latest News

Indie rock band Car Seat Headrest performs at Omaha's Maha Festival in July 2022
Omaha’s Maha Festival announces 2023 dates
Omaha Police investigating after Casey’s convenience store robbed Thursday night
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Unicameral considers more than 50 rule changes
Unicameral considers more than 50 rule changes