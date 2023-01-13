Grand Island man convicted on electronic device sex crime

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will be sentenced in March for attempted use of an electronic device for a sex crime.

A judge convicted Dakota Jackson, 20, in connection with a case where he communicated via Facebook with a person he believed was a 13-year-old girl. In fact, he had been communicating with an undercover officer.

Court records show that police claimed Jackson disclosed that he was 20-years-old and the female confirmed, multiple times, that she was 13-years-old.

GIPD said Jackson repeatedly asked her to send nude photos and he also sent a photo of male genitalia to the girl. Then, according to court records, Jackson suggested that he and the 13-year-old meet up at Ashley Park in order to participate in sexual acts together. Police arrested Jackson after they observed him traveling from his home to the park.

Jackson pleaded no contest and was convicted for attempted use of an electronic device to commit sexual assault. A related charge of enticement by electronic device was dropped in a plea bargain.

He’ll be sentenced March 20. The max penalty for his conviction on the first electronic device charge is up to 50 years in prison.

