Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A weekend warm up, active next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We have one more chilly day in store before highs rebound in time for the weekend. Friday starts of cold and cloudy with some breaks of afternoon sun. That should allow us to warm to the low 30s.

Friday forecast (wowt)

Saturday brings a jump to the mid 40s, 50s Sunday! We’ll be cloudy but dry, take advantage of these days ahead of an active pattern next week.

Weekend warm up (wowt)

We have three potential systems in sight Monday, Wednesday and Friday into Saturday. These will come with progressively cooler temperatures lows 40s Monday-Tuesday... mid 30s Wednesday Low 30s to end the week.

5 day forecast (wowt)

