Court records reveal new details in Omaha school threat arrest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old woman is in jail after police say she and three juveniles made false threats against multiple Omaha schools.

According to an arrest affidavit from Douglas County Court, the threat was posted to Instagram Wednesday. Omaha Police put in an emergency inquiry with Cox Communications that revealed the location of the IP address that was used to make the Instagram account associated with the threat.

The IP address allegedly pointed to 18-year-old Itzel Bravo’s home.

Itzel Bravo (Omaha Police Department)

Police went to the home and spoke with the suspect, her mother, and the suspect’s juvenile boyfriend.

The suspect allegedly told police her friends created the post, but she didn’t name who they were. She also allegedly admitted to police that she was present while the posts were put on Instagram using her mother’s computer.

The posts and the Instagram account were deleted after they started gaining traction online.

According to authorities, Bravo was booked into jail following an outcry from parents regarding the threat.

“Due to the posts causing mass chaos throughout the city, and hundreds of parents posting online that the threats could cause them to keep their kids from going to school, Brave was booked for terroristic threats,” the arrest affidavit read.

The investigation revealed the threats were ultimately a hoax.

Bravo is one of four people cited in the investigation. A 15-year-old is also facing a charge of making terroristic threats. A 12-year-old and an 11-year-old were also cited for disorderly conduct.

