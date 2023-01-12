Three juveniles arrested for school threat in Omaha
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police revealed early Thursday morning that three juveniles were arrested for terroristic threats and disorderly conduct related to a threat against a number of schools.
6 News viewed the threat that which named nine elementary, middle, and high schools and gave a specific date.
Police stress they found no credible threat but continued to follow-up all leads in their investigation.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.