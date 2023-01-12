Three juveniles arrested for school threat in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police revealed early Thursday morning that three juveniles were arrested for terroristic threats and disorderly conduct related to a threat against a number of schools.

6 News viewed the threat that which named nine elementary, middle, and high schools and gave a specific date.

Police stress they found no credible threat but continued to follow-up all leads in their investigation.

