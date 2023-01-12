Three juveniles arrested for school threat in Omaha

Generic keyboard stock photo
Generic keyboard stock photo(MGN /Colin / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police revealed early Thursday morning that three juveniles were arrested for terroristic threats and disorderly conduct related to a threat against a number of schools.

6 News viewed the threat that which named nine elementary, middle, and high schools and gave a specific date.

Police stress they found no credible threat but continued to follow-up all leads in their investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers
Atlanta man tased at Omaha airport
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
Cox Communications Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cox Communications)
Neighbors frustrated with unexplained Cox service outages
Money generic
Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch

Latest News

Ben Sasse, left; and Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen
LIVE AT 9 A.M.: Pillen to make Nebraska Senate appointment
Plane Crash graphic
Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2
Snowfall this season
“Hey Rusty, where’s all the snow?”
Rusty's Morning Forecast