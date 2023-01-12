Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cloudy, windy & cold all day Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds are locked in this morning and are going to be very tough to get rid of today. That means our temperatures that start in the 20s will stay in the 20s all day too.

Thursday Forecast (wowt)

The big deal today will be the wind though. Gusts to 40 mph are likely early this morning but should back off to near 25 mph by the afternoon.

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

That will keep wind chills in the teens all day long as well

Wind Chill (WOWT)

Clouds will decrease at some point Friday helping us to warm just a bit more but we’re waiting until the weekend for the 40s and 50s to return.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Next week will definitely be much colder and is likely to be move active as well with several different systems moving through the area bringing rain and snow chances.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.