Omaha firefighters battle house fire near Florence Blvd., Lake St.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews fought a house fire Wednesday afternoon near Florence Blvd. and Lake Street.

Around 2:30 p.m., firefighters had smoke and flames visible on arrival. Thankfully, no one was home at the time of the incident, and firefighters had it under control in about 20 minutes.

The cause was determined to be a space heater that was placed too close to combustibles. Damage was estimated at about $25,000. There were no smoke detectors in the home.

