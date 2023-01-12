Omaha firefighters battle house fire near Florence Blvd., Lake St.

House fire at 1818 Lake St.
House fire at 1818 Lake St.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews fought a house fire Wednesday afternoon near Florence Blvd. and Lake Street.

Around 2:30 p.m., firefighters had smoke and flames visible on arrival. Thankfully, no one was home at the time of the incident, and firefighters had it under control in about 20 minutes.

The cause was determined to be a space heater that was placed too close to combustibles. Damage was estimated at about $25,000. There were no smoke detectors in the home.

