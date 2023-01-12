New Nebraska History specialty license plates available

A new specialty plate introduced this month will raise funds to support educational programs by...
A new specialty plate introduced this month will raise funds to support educational programs by History Nebraska.(Nebraska DMV)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new specialty license plate that features “The Good Life” message and supports History Nebraska is now available for Nebraska drivers.

The design of the plates mirrors the “Good Life” signs that welcome drivers to the State. “The Good Life signs we see on the highways have been a part of our history since the early 1970s,” says Chris Goforth, Marketing Manager for History Nebraska. “Now, people can showcase the good life everywhere they go while supporting educational programs at our museums and virtual programs across the state.”

Standard alpha-numeric plates are available for $5 and specialized message plates are available for $40, with 75% of proceeds going to the Support Nebraska History Fund. The fund is used for educational programs through History Nebraska.

The plate was made possible through a 2021 bill introduced by Omaha State Senator John Cavanaugh and passed by the Nebraska Legislature.

A list of all specialty Nebraska license plates can be found here.

