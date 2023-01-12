LIVE AT 9 A.M.: Pillen to make Nebraska Senate appointment

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Days after Ben Sasse officially vacated his Senate seat, Gov. Jim Pillen is appointing his replacement.

The governor is holding a news conference at 9 a.m. Thursday to make the announcement.

Watch the livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Gov. Jim Pillen has been mulling the list of interested parties since the window for applications closed in December.

Ricketts, who supported Pillen’s campaign, led a slate of applicants many of whom were familiar names in Nebraska politics.

Is it a foregone conclusion who Pillen will pick? 6 News posed that question to a couple of people who submitted their applications.

Ben Sasse, whose resignation as Nebraska’s junior senator was official on Sunday, gave a farewell speech on the Senate floor last week. Sasse left to become the president of the University of Florida following a contentious confirmation process there.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak and Political Reporter Brian Mastre contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers
Atlanta man tased at Omaha airport
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
Cox Communications Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cox Communications)
Neighbors frustrated with unexplained Cox service outages
Money generic
Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch

Latest News

6 News is looking into abortion in Nebraska by the numbers and just how many procedures are...
Nebraska abortion by the numbers
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson is sworn in for her first full term on January...
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson looks ahead at legislative session, 2023
Nebraska lawmakers introduced new anti-abortion legislation Wednesday.
Nebraska lawmakers introduce six-week abortion ban
A new anti-abortion bill was the focus of today's actions at the unicameral.
Nebraska lawmakers introduce anti-abortion legislation