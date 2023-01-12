Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
Kelly Surrounded was arrested for lending a state-issued phone to an incarcerated person.
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol.
Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person.
Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of unauthorized communication to or from any committed prisoner as a Class IV felony.
Surrounded, 57, resigned his position following the arrest. He had been with NDCS since 2019.
