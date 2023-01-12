Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested

Kelly Surrounded was arrested for lending a state-issued phone to an incarcerated person.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol.

Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person.

Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of unauthorized communication to or from any committed prisoner as a Class IV felony.

Surrounded, 57, resigned his position following the arrest. He had been with NDCS since 2019.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money generic
Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch
The Latino Peace Officers Association is hemorrhaging money -- the majority of its membership...
Omaha Latino Peace Officers Association members stop paying dues after FBI searches
Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers
A Bellevue family is still displaced one month after a driver plowed into the side of their home.
Bellevue family displaced after intoxicated driver smashes into home
Cox Communications Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cox Communications)
Neighbors frustrated with unexplained Cox service outages

Latest News

House fire at 1818 Lake St.
Omaha firefighters battle house fire near Florence Blvd., Lake St.
Emily's Wednesday night forecast
Vietnam War Memorial
Sage Brothers resolution approved; names could be added to Vietnam Wall
A local task force is combating the growing prevalence of fentanyl in Omaha.
Overdose task force fights spread of fentanyl in metro