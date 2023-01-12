Former UNK baseball player killed in plane crash

Hill died in a Wednesday plane crash in eastern Nebraska.
Hill died in a Wednesday plane crash in eastern Nebraska.(University of Nebraska-Kearney)
Published: Jan. 12, 2023
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska-Kearney Thursday announced that a former former athlete and student was killed Wednesday in a plane crash in eastern Nebraska.

UNK announced that Colton Hill, 24, was one of the two people killed in a crash near the Auburn airport. The accident happened Wednesday night after it had gone missing during a flight that started at the Lincoln airport.

Nemaha County sheriff’s deputies found the wreckage of a small plane just south of the Auburn airport.

On Thursday, UNK issued this statement:

“Colton Hill, 24, died Wednesday night in a plane crash near Auburn, Nebraska. One other person also died. The plane departed Lincoln for Auburn and was to return to Lincoln, according to the Nemaha County Sheriff’s office. Authorities found the wreckage at 11 p.m. Wednesday about one mile south of the Auburn airport.

“The UNK family offers our heartfelt condolences to Colton’s family and friends. Colton was a visible member of our campus and the Kearney and UNK Aviation communities. He will be missed. We are saddened and share in your grieving.”

A Kearney High School graduate, Colton graduated from UNK in May 2022 with an Aviation Systems Management degree with an emphasis in flight operations. He was also a pitcher on the 2018 Loper baseball team.

Representatives from UNK Student Health and Counseling are available to individuals who would like to talk with someone. Visit the counseling center in room 144 of the Memorial Student Affairs Building or call 308.865.8248.

Faculty or staff who would like to talk with a counselor can also do so by calling Best Care at 402.354.8000, 800.666.8606 or 402.354.2710.”

UNK also said Hill was a 2022 graduate.

The other victim of the crash was Dustin Biegler, 41 of Valparaiso.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified to investigate.

