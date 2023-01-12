Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly behind our latest system, warmer by the weekend

Emily's Wednesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our latest system is moving through Wednesday night passing just to our SE. The most noticeable impact is a cool down, highs will topple down to the mid 20s to low 30s Thursday and Friday...

Thursday forecast
Thursday forecast(wowt)

The system keeps mainly S, so does our best chance for accumulating snow. Locally we’ll see the potential for mainly trace amounts generally S of the Metro... heavier amounts near Kansas City.

Snow potential
Snow potential(wowt)

The main impacts will be the short lived cool down... highs rebound in time for the weekend. Saturday brings a jump to the mid 40s, 50s Sunday! We’ll be cloudy but dry, take advantage of these days ahead of an active pattern next week. We have three potential systems in sight Monday, Wednesday and Friday into Saturday.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

