Drought issues persist across Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s mid-winter, and the Greving farm in Chapman, Nebraska, is tuning up equipment and shipping out January orders.

Greg Greving is coming off his 50th harvest, dating back to 1972 when he was a kid in the FFA. Another dry winter isn’t scaring him -- mainly because of the ace in every farmer’s pocket: advanced irrigation.

“All of our irrigated ground has got some more security leftover from the previous circulation season,” Greving said. “Not a lot, we’d like to see more. But we can manage an irrigation or we can manage a drought a heck of a lot better than we can manage a flood.”

The catch-22 with irrigation -- water also must come from somewhere, and everyone needs it. Agreements along the Platte River basin where water supplies for 5 million people, hydroelectric power, recreation, and fish and wildlife habitat must be forged for the future.

Floods aside (and those are projected to come, too, with climate change-fueled extremes), 99% of the state of Nebraska is in a form of drought -- 84% in severe, extreme or exceptional drought.

”Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa are dealing with moderate to exceptional drought,” said 6 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Emily Roehler. “Exceptional is our highest drought category, and in Nebraska we really started to see that expand during the month of November. We did see some improvement across the state in that category, but that’s southwest Nebraska. Locally, we’re talking Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa, we haven’t really seen any improvements in that, it’s just getting worse.”

The state’s top two industries -- agriculture and meat -- are paying for the drought, with more than $2 billion in estimated losses over the last year, per the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

“The dryland farmers have got to be nervous right now and what they’re going to do next spring because they went into this winter with dry, dry dirt and if they do, is there going to be enough grass to put their livestock on throughout the summer,” Greving said.

“We do have an active pattern next week, but this latest system was a miss for us,” Roehler said. “That’s kind of been a trend for the last several systems that have moved through, so we’re hoping some of those pan out. We’re going to need quite a few consecutive systems and a long stretch of normal to above-average moisture to kind of chip away at this.”

The drought is also causing below-normal stream flows in the Mississippi, Ohio and Missouri River systems. That means the goods traveling down the waterways are being reduced by 45%.

Check the latest drought monitor for Nebraska and Iowa.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.