Children’s Hospital and Medical Center plans new facility in West Omaha

New pediatric facility to house outpatient rehab, primary care services
Children's Hospital and Medical Center is planning a new facility in West Omaha.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Children’s Hospital and Medical Center has announced plans for a new pediatric facility at 204th and Harrison Streets.

The 60,000-square-foot, two-story facility will house specialty clinics, a Children’s Physicians primary care office, and outpatient rehab with an outdoor area, as well as radiology and lab services.

“This development will allow Children’s to meet the needs of ambulatory patients in a convenient location and in a setting tailored for their needs while also positioning Children’s for long-term growth,” said Executive Vice President and COO Kathy English.

Construction is set to begin soon on the ten-acre lot, with opening anticipated for spring 2024.

