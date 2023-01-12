Children’s Hospital and Medical Center plans new facility in West Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Children’s Hospital and Medical Center has announced plans for a new pediatric facility at 204th and Harrison Streets.

The 60,000-square-foot, two-story facility will house specialty clinics, a Children’s Physicians primary care office, and outpatient rehab with an outdoor area, as well as radiology and lab services.

“This development will allow Children’s to meet the needs of ambulatory patients in a convenient location and in a setting tailored for their needs while also positioning Children’s for long-term growth,” said Executive Vice President and COO Kathy English.

Construction is set to begin soon on the ten-acre lot, with opening anticipated for spring 2024.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.