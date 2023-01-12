Abortion by the numbers in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the fight over abortion continues in Nebraska, 6 News is taking a look at the most recent abortion data from the state.

Currently, abortions in the state are allowed for up to 20 weeks, but Nebrasks state senator Joni Albrecht, alongside several other Republican senators, are hoping once again to change that.

“The Nebraska heartbeat act that will protect lives of baby boys and girls with beating heartbeats from abortion,” Albrecht said Wednesday in an announcement in the Capitol rotunda.

Data from the Nebraska DHHS shows that in 2021, there were 2,360 abortions, all of them performed by just five physicians.

If Albrecht’s bill passes, which would require support from 33 senators, doctors who perform abortions could face losing their medical license.

“One of the different aspects of ths bill is that the consequences of doing so are limited to losing your license or some other form medical disciplianry punishment, it does not attach criminal penalites to abortion, which a lot of other states are doing,” says UNL Associate Law Professor Mailyn Fidler.

“Before performing an abortion, a phyisician must perform an ultrasound to listen for a fetal heartbeat. If the heartbeat is detcted, performing an abortion is unlawful,” Albrecht said Wednesday.

Cardiac activity in an embryp typically occurs around the sixth week of pregnancy, and in 2021, more than half of all Nebraska abortions - 1,243 of them - were performed during the sixth, seventh and eight weeks of pregnancy.

“A lot of people don’t even know they are pregnant until after 6 weeks,” said state senator Megan Hunt, a feirce pro-choice advocate, said Wednesday following Alrecht’s announcement.

“At first glance this may appear as a more moderate bill, but the reality is it’s still gong to function as a near total ban,” says Fidler. “It would have a major effect in Nebraska, again, the reason they’re including licensing penalties is because that is an effective deterrent, there are not a lot of doctors who will be willing to risk their lisences to perform these procedures.”

8% of abortions in 2021 were due to the mental or physical health of the mother, or because the mother’s life was in danger. Although Albrecht’s bill would have exceptions for rape, incest and the mother’s life, Fidler says they’re still missing a big one.

“Which is where the fetus is no longer viable, but still has a heartbeat but the woman is at risk, but not emergent risk,” she says. “So there’s an exception for medical emergencies and exceptions fro a miscarriages when the fetus no longer has a heart beat, but it leaves open this really dangerous zone wqhere abortions would not be available for women in that situation.”

DHHS data shows that 72% of abortions in 2021 were medically induced, and the remainder were performed in a clinic.

Besides Nebraska, women who sought abortions were mostly from Iowa, South Dakota, Kansas, Missouri and Texas.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.