Sarpy County Board of Commissioners elects new leaders

Sarpy Co. Board of Commissioners chair Angi Burmeister
Sarpy Co. Board of Commissioners chair Angi Burmeister(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners selected a new board chair and vice chair Wednesday.

Angi Burmeister of Bellevue will serve as board chair for 2023, after serving as last year’s vice chair and representing District 3 since 2019.

Burmeister said her priorities include staying on top of the county’s budget and tax dollars, and leading the county through major projects.

Jim Warren of Gretna will serve as vice chair. He previously served on Gretna’s City Council and as Gretna’s mayor, as well as with Gretna Fire. He first took office on the board in 2011.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money generic
Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch
The Latino Peace Officers Association is hemorrhaging money -- the majority of its membership...
Omaha Latino Peace Officers Association members stop paying dues after FBI searches
Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers
A Bellevue family is still displaced one month after a driver plowed into the side of their home.
Bellevue family displaced after intoxicated driver smashes into home
Jason Buckingham
Ralston Public Schools announces new superintendent

Latest News

Dr. Mark Rupp is an infectious disease expert at UNMC-Nebraska Medicine.
UNMC expert: Flu, RSV declining
House Fire
Omaha firefighters battle vacant house fire
Omaha serial sexual assault suspect makes first court appearance
Atlanta man tased at Omaha airport