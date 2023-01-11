Sarpy County Board of Commissioners elects new leaders

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners selected a new board chair and vice chair Wednesday.

Angi Burmeister of Bellevue will serve as board chair for 2023, after serving as last year’s vice chair and representing District 3 since 2019.

Burmeister said her priorities include staying on top of the county’s budget and tax dollars, and leading the county through major projects.

Jim Warren of Gretna will serve as vice chair. He previously served on Gretna’s City Council and as Gretna’s mayor, as well as with Gretna Fire. He first took office on the board in 2011.

