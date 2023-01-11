Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Increasing clouds as we watch snow miss us again

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds will increase during the day today leading to the coolest afternoon of the week thus far. Highs in the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies will be what we get later on today.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Later on after you get home today the wind will start to increase from the north. That’s because a storm system will be passing by to our south. It will just bring clouds and wind for us.

Wednesday Wind
Wednesday Wind(WOWT)

Perhaps a bit of very light freezing drizzle is possible but it will be patchy into Thursday morning. Look for very light snow amounts along the border with Kansas & Missouri.

Snow Potential
Snow Potential(WOWT)

Clouds and wind will persist overnight into Thursday morning. While the wind will back off slowly during the day Thursday, the clouds will be tough to get rid of.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

We’ll be back in the 40s to near 50 over the weekend so this is just a brief cool down to near average for the rest of the week.

