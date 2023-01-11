Resolution to add Nebraska names to Vietnam Memorial Wall passes

Vietnam War Memorial
Vietnam War Memorial(WBNG)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Legislature has unanimously approved the resolution to add the Sage brothers to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

Gary, Gregory and Kelly Sage, from Niobrara, were three of the 74 sailors killed in a joint naval exercise in 1969.

There have been several past attempts to get those 74 names etched into the wall, but none of them had passed.

The resolution now heads to the Nebraska congressional delegation to consider adding the names to the wall.

“They’ve been excluded from the Vietnam Wall because they were outside the combat zone at the time,” said Sen. Barry Dekay of Creighton. “This is a right-thing-to-do resolution.”

The accident happened less than 200 miles from the Vietnam mainland. All sailors involved were given the Vietnam Service Medal.

