Omaha firefighters battle vacant house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to a fire at a vacant home at 21st and Miami Streets Tuesday morning.

Shortly after midnight, fire crews found smoke and flames visible from the main floor of a single-family home. An unknown number of homeless were initially believed to be in the house, but firefighters found they escaped through second-floor windows.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

If you have information, call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

