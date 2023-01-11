Neighbors frustrated with unexplained Cox service outages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When these neighbors near 25th and Chandler in Bellevue talk about freezing, it’s not the weather -- but their cable and Internet service.

“What happens is when the Internet goes off, I can’t stream anything, and it just freezes the screen,” said Cox Communications customer Jan Frisbie.

Ann Lubeck says she started the new year without Cox service.

“Not just one day, but it was four days, and I finally called and I did get some compensation.”

Neighbor Jan Stober says unreliable Cox Internet service makes working from home unpredictable.

“It’s frustrating because you don’t know when it’s going out, of course, and you don’t know how long it’s going to be out.”

6 News took a house count -- Stober says it’s more than just her immediate neighbors.

“That we know of, 8-10,” Stober said. “I think it’s a neighborhood thing. I think they need to come out and investigate this and figure out why our cable and internet is working like it is.”

Just a few hours after 6 News sent a list of customers complaining to Cox, we spotted a tech on camera in the neighborhood.

“When these things happen, honestly, we do our best to resolve them as quickly as we possibly can, so that’s what we’ve been doing in this situation,” said Rob Trebilcock with Cox. “So now what we’ve been doing is to make sure we don’t have these intermittent issues.”

Neighbors working from home need a constant connection.

“I had to turn on my hotspot on my phone so I can work,” said customer Jen Adams.

So Cox is on the spot in this neighborhood -- a solid answer, but these neighbors say what they need to see is a solid connection.

Customers can call toll-free 24/7 to report an outage. For a faster response, Cox provides a number to text in about a problem. Text 54512 to be prompted into the system.

