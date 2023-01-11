Nebraska Unicameral proposes 2023 rule changes
Bills on elections, voter requirements, railroads, income taxes, and protective gear for corrections officers among those introduced by the Legislature on Tuesday.
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The rules committee put forth the proposed rules for the session as state lawmakers filed dozens more bills adjourning for the day ahead of the noon hour Tuesday.
Fourteen state senators submitted a total of 55 proposed rule changes for Nebraska’s 108th Legislature. The public hearing for the potential rule changes is slated for Thursday.
Tuesday, lawmakers submitted 73 more bills and other legislative proposals.
Nebraska state senators have introduced more than 275 bills so far — nearly 100 on Thursday, 61 on Friday, and 62 on Monday — as the Unicameral’s next session begins to take shape.
Among the 73 bills introduced on Tuesday:
- LB208, introduced by State Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln, would not let counties ban short-term rentals, such as Airbnb, Vrbo, Hopper, etc.
- LB220, introduced by State Sen. Teresa Ibach of Sumner, would change Board of Pardons requirements for notifying crime victims.
- LB229, introduced by State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, would change registered feedlot inspection requirements under the Livestock Brand Act.
- LB230, also introduced by Erdman, would create state holidays for Nebraska primary and general election days and require in-person voting — with exceptions for registered military personnel and residents of nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. It would also require a photo ID in order to cast a ballot; and stipulates that ballots be required to be counted on Election Day at the precinct level.
- LB231, introduced by State Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln, would change student attendance rules and require plans for excessive absences.
- LB234, introduced by State Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, would require railroads to report how many complaints they received about railroad crossings and how long any crossing was blocked.
- LB239, introduced by State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, would change individual income tax brackets and rates.
- LB265, introduced by State Sen. of Tom Brewer of Gordon, would require protective vests and safety training for correctional officers and allow DHHS employees to use justified force in defense of themselves or others.
Assistant News Director Cassie Crowe and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.
