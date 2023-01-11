Nebraska Unicameral proposes 2023 rule changes

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The rules committee put forth the proposed rules for the session as state lawmakers filed dozens more bills adjourning for the day ahead of the noon hour Tuesday.

Fourteen state senators submitted a total of 55 proposed rule changes for Nebraska’s 108th Legislature. The public hearing for the potential rule changes is slated for Thursday.

Tuesday, lawmakers submitted 73 more bills and other legislative proposals.

Nebraska state senators have introduced more than 275 bills so far — nearly 100 on Thursday, 61 on Friday, and 62 on Monday — as the Unicameral’s next session begins to take shape.

Among the 73 bills introduced on Tuesday:

