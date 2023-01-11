Nebraska state senator introducing bill on abortion

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Abortion is back on Nebraska’s legislative agenda.

State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston was joined by several Nebraska lawmakers in the capitol rotunda Wednesday morning for a news conference to announce a pro-life bill she is introducing in the 108th Legislature.

Nebraska State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston announced Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, that she will be introducing an anti-abortion bill. (Brian Mastre / WOWT)

The Nebraska Family Alliance said in a news release that the bill has no criminal penalties and allows for some medical exceptions.

“The bill states that the term ‘abortion’ shall under no circumstances be interpreted to include the removal of ectopic pregnancy, the removal of an unborn child who has already died, the unintentional termination of the life of an unborn child, or the termination or loss of the life of an unborn child during the practice of in vitro fertilization,” the NFA release states.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska called the bill a near-ban on abortion, halting the procedure at six weeks of pregnancy and costing doctors their medical licenses if they perform the procedure past that point.

“This egregious bill goes against the will of Nebraskans, a majority of whom want abortion to remain safe and legal, and will have ramifications for generations to come,” Executive Director Andi Curry Grubb said in a release. “We cannot know a person’s situation—their health, wellbeing, risks, and futures. Every Nebraskan deserves the right to control their reproductive health and their future. This bill strips them of that right. Politicians should not be making decisions for Nebraska families.”

The NFA also says the Albrecht plans to announce the Nebraska Pregnancy Help Act, establishing an annual $10 million tax credit for donations to pregnancy help organizations — those that provide free services that “help women carry their pregnancy to term, encourage and enable parenting or adoption, and promote healthy childbirth.”

Albrecht also plans to release a statewide poll conducted by the NFA that shows a majority of Nebraskans support such a bill. But the polling utilizes “heartbeat bill” phrasing, which abortion advocates like Planned Parenthood have called misleading.

A similar bill in Iowa was blocked by the state courts about a month ago after lawyers for Planned Parenthood argued that allowing the bill to proceed would circumvent the legislative process, despite the U.S. Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade.

But Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska says the majority of Nebraskans actually want abortion services to remain accessible. An ACLU of Nebraska survey released in March supported that statement.

The issue failed during the Unicameral’s last session, ahead of the SCOTUS decision, leading some to speculate after Roe v. Wade was overturned that then-Gov. Pete Ricketts might call a special session. That never happened.

