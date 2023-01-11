Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi in Omaha for Outland Trophy festivities

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - University of Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi is in Omaha to receive the Outland Trophy as college football’s top interior lineman for the 2022 season.

Oluwatimi began his trip to Omaha with a visit to the Boys Town Hall of History where he spoke to the media and was given a tour by Boys Town executive director Fr. Steven E. Boes.

The Greater Omaha Sports Committee honors the Outland Trophy winner each year. This year’s event Wednesday night in Omaha will also feature former Huskers player and longtime college football coach Barry Alvarez, winner of the Tom Osborne Legacy Award.

The Outland Trophy winner is selected by the Football Writers Association of America.

He will be honored at the Oluwatimi is expected to be selected in the NFL draft in April.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.