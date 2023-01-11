Atlanta man tased at Omaha airport

(KVLY)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police deployed a Taser on a man they said was resisting arrest at Eppley Airfield early Wednesday.

Around 4 a.m., airport police were called to the south checkpoint for a secondary identification check after TSA agents found discrepancies in his documentation.

James Washington, 32, of Atlanta, started walking off despite multiple commands to stop while officers completed the check. Washington continued running and officers responded using a Taser. He was then taken into custody without further incident.

James Washington was arrested after an incident at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.(Omaha Police Department)

Washington had told officers and TSA agents a name and presented documents different than his.

He was booked for felony criminal impersonation and resisting arrest.

