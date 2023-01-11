FAA computer issues affect Omaha travelers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Airlines and air passengers were scrambling to get back on schedule Thursday after the FAA experienced a computer outage.

Flights were finally able to take off just after 8 a.m. Until that time, flights across the U.S. had been grounded.

6 News was at Eppley Airfield as the news was unfolding and spoke to travelers who were affected. It was not how they expected their travel day to start.

A computer outage caused the FAA to issue a ground stop for several hours this morning, including here at Eppley Airfield.

John and Nancy Stritt arrived at the airport early for what was already going to be a long day of travel to Hawaii. 6 News informed them of the delays ahead.

“Concerned a little bit; but the fact that we do not have any real timetable that we have to be in Honolulu, I think we can meet any adjustment that needs to be made.”

Troy Zierke dropped off his daughter for her 6 a.m. flight but came back after receiving a text from her.

“They were sitting out in the terminal getting ready to go. She said the pilot came on and said, ‘Well, we’re going back to get dropped off again soon.’ They came back, they got out.”

Many passengers waited around until they could receive an update on their flight. By 8:30 a.m., a few flights were departing from Eppley — travelers just hoping they could still make it to their destinations.

“Just learning to go with it. … So that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Those flying or expecting arrivals Thursday were advised to check on their flight status with the airlines or on Eppley Airfield’s departures and arrivals board.

