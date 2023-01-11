Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Next system brings a cool down and light snow chances

Emily's Tuesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday will still be above average but not as mild or pleasant as the last couple of days, with highs in the upper 30s and cloudy skies ahead of our next system.

Snow keeps mainly S
Snow keeps mainly S(wowt)
Snow keeps mainly S
Snow keeps mainly S(wowt)

This swings in Wednesday evening into early Thursday and brings the highest impacts just to our SE. The most noticeable impact is a cool down, highs will topple down to the low 30s Thursday and Friday... The system keeps mainly S, so does our best chance for accumulating snow. The Metro likely winds up with less than 1/2″ while totals to the SE could climb as high as an isolated 2″.

Metro snow forecast
Metro snow forecast(wowt)
Snow forecast
Snow forecast(wowt)

The main impacts will be the short lived cool down... highs rebound in time for the weekend.

5 day forecast
5 day forecast(wowt)

