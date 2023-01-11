Country singer Eric Church announces upcoming Outsiders Revival Tour

Eric Church is going on tour. It kicks off June 22 in Milwaukee and wraps up in Tampa on Sept....
Eric Church is going on tour. It kicks off June 22 in Milwaukee and wraps up in Tampa on Sept. 30.(Eric Church / YouTube)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) – Country music singer Eric Church announced on Twitter an upcoming outdoor summer tour – The Outsiders Revival Tour.

“We have never done an outdoor summer tour,” the tweet reads. “Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now.”

The tour kicks off on June 22 in Milwaukee and wraps up in Tampa on Sept. 30. Church will hit 26 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Several artists, including Travis Tritt, will join the award-winning country artist across various venues throughout the summer.

“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually. Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively,” Church said in a press release.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com, with presale access available to Church Choir members starting Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money generic
Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch
The Latino Peace Officers Association is hemorrhaging money -- the majority of its membership...
Omaha Latino Peace Officers Association members stop paying dues after FBI searches
Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers
A Bellevue family is still displaced one month after a driver plowed into the side of their home.
Bellevue family displaced after intoxicated driver smashes into home
Jason Buckingham
Ralston Public Schools announces new superintendent

Latest News

The award nominees, voted on by the Hollywood actors’ guild SAG-AFTRA, were announced Wednesday.
SAG Awards nominate ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything’ and Sandler
Rep. George Santos faces questions on Capitol Hill about his background.
George Santos ‘disgraced’ House, should resign, GOP leaders in New York say
President Joe Biden, leaves Holy Cross Catholic Church in Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands,...
GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Condition of the State: Iowa Gov. Reynolds seeks state funding for private schools