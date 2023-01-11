Condition of the State: Iowa Gov. Reynolds seeks state funding for private schools

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered her sixth "Condition of the State" address Tuesday night.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa students would have the option of using more than $7,500 in state money annually to pay for private school under a plan Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed in the annual Condition of the State speech.

The Republican governor has tried unsuccessfully twice before to enact a less expansive program of taxpayer-funded scholarships for private school. However, her more far-reaching program outlined Tuesday could finally be approved thanks to larger Republican majorities in both the House and Senate.

Reynolds outlined the scholarship proposal during a speech in which she also called for a new effort to improve reading in poor-performing schools, supported grants to encourage fathers to be involved in their children’s lives and proposed programs to benefit rural health care.

MORE: Read the AP's extended story

Watch the Condition of the State speech

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money generic
Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch
The Latino Peace Officers Association is hemorrhaging money -- the majority of its membership...
Omaha Latino Peace Officers Association members stop paying dues after FBI searches
Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers
A Bellevue family is still displaced one month after a driver plowed into the side of their home.
Bellevue family displaced after intoxicated driver smashes into home
Jason Buckingham
Ralston Public Schools announces new superintendent

Latest News

Cyberattack keeps Iowa’s largest school district closed
Following FBI searches of homes belonging to leadership of the Omaha Latino Peace Officers...
Omaha Latino Peace Officers Association restructures after FBI searches
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered her sixth "Condition of the State" address Tuesday night.
Gov. Reynolds delivers 6th "Condition of the State" address