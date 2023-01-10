WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds delivers 2023 Condition of the State Address

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, on Jan. 11, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa legislators on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, gave final approval to a bill that would prohibit transgender females from participating in girls high school sports and women's college athletics, sending a divisive bill likely to draw legal challenges to the governor. Reynolds last year lobbied lawmakers to pass a similar measure but it failed to advance.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will lay out her legislative priorities for the year as she gives the Condition of the State address on Tuesday.

Reynolds will speak in front of both chambers of Congress in the Iowa Statehouse at 6 p.m. CT.

After her address, minority leaders from the Iowa House and Senate will provide a Democratic response.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

