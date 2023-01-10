Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - One more mild day before cooler air moves in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting Tuesday much like we did Monday with temps in the 20s and a few 30s. We’ll have more clouds today but we should still make a run at 50 degrees yet again. Hard to ask for much better weather in mid January.

Tuesday Forecast (wowt)

Not much of a breeze today but it will be out of the south at about 5-15 mph later in the afternoon. Clouds will increase heading into Wednesday out ahead of our next chance of snow later Wednesday night.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

A few snow showers are possible after 6pm Wednesday evening into the overnight but the best odds of seeing that snow is south of I-80. It will be a quick moving system to our south overnight that brings this small threat of a little light snow. At most it looks like the metro will see about 1/2″ but many of us will likely see less if any at all. Higher amounts will be south of the metro with up to 2″ of accumulation possible near the Kansas and Missouri borders.

Snow Forecast (WOWT)

Any falling snow should be long gone by the morning drive Thursday but there could be a thin coating on the ground in some places with temps in the 20s. Clouds will be tough to get rid of and it will be windy Thursday with north wind gusts up to 35 mph likely.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

