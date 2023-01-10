Ralston Public Schools announces new superintendent

Jason Buckingham was selected out of four finalists for the position
Jason Buckingham
Jason Buckingham(Ralston Public Schools)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - A new superintendent was named at the Ralson Public Schools’ Board of Education Meeting Monday.

Jason Buckingham was voted unanimously to become the new superintendent. Buckingham is currently the Assistant Superintendent for Business at Ralston Public Schools. He was one of four finalists the school board decided on.

Buckingham will begin his new role on or around July 1 when the current superintendent, Dr. Mark Adler, retires.

“I’m very excited and honored to be the next Superintendent for the Ralston Public Schools,” Buckingham said. “We have some tremendous opportunities and challenges facing us going forward. I feel very blessed to be able to serve our District and help lead us through the next several years. This is undoubtedly an exciting time to be a part of our District, and I can’t wait to work with each of our professionals to make our District the best it can be.”

According to Ralston Public Schools, Buckingham has 24 years of experience with the district. He’s been a teacher, coach, and building principal. He was also a teacher and coach at Omaha Public Schools before coming to Ralston.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

