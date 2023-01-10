Omaha Women’s Center for Advancement gives lifeline to victims of domestic violence

An organization is collecting used phones to help victims of domestic violence
By Johan Marin
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We rely on our phones more than you expect many times just for simply gathering information. However, for some people, a phone can save their life.

“These cell phones are tools that we like to hand out to our clients specifically for cases of an emergency they’re literally a lifeline for our clients,” Katie Welsh said.

Katie Welsh is with the Women’s Center for Advancement. They work with women in the metro dealing with domestic violence. Welsh recalled a story of a woman who was strangled and is alive today because of her phone.

“She was able to grab that phone and call 911 after being strangled severely.”

Welsh sees how much having a phone can make a difference. They coach clients to store their phones around their houses in hidden spaces. The phones also have a direct line to 911.

“So, she knew hiding it and keeping it somewhere he didn’t know where it was vital and that’s what she did.”

Now, Welsh wants to help more clients. They’re collecting phones at Do Space and they’re urging the community to donate.

Do Space is located at 72nd and Dodge St. All phones that are donated must be in good condition and must include a charger.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money generic
Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch
A local veteran is looking for the person who hit their car and fled
Omaha hit-and-run caught on camera, disabled veteran struggles to afford repairs
In-custody investigation underway after man dies during domestic dispute call in Omaha
The Latino Peace Officers Association is hemorrhaging money -- the majority of its membership...
Omaha Police stop paying dues to Latino Peace Officers Association after FBI searches
Husker football fans are frustrated -- and not just with the team's record.
Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience

Latest News

Emily's Tuesday night forecast
New brain-imaging technology being implemented at Boys Town is making a difference.
State-of-the-art brain imaging technology in use at Boys Town Research Hospital
Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo had nothing to say at today's meeting following an FBI...
No comments on FBI search from Palermo upon return to Omaha City Council
Omaha Police have arrested a 22-year-old in connection with a rash of alleged sexual assaults.
BREAKING: Omaha Police arrest man for string of sexual assaults