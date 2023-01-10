Omaha Women’s Center for Advancement gives lifeline to victims of domestic violence

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We rely on our phones more than you expect many times just for simply gathering information. However, for some people, a phone can save their life.

“These cell phones are tools that we like to hand out to our clients specifically for cases of an emergency they’re literally a lifeline for our clients,” Katie Welsh said.

Katie Welsh is with the Women’s Center for Advancement. They work with women in the metro dealing with domestic violence. Welsh recalled a story of a woman who was strangled and is alive today because of her phone.

“She was able to grab that phone and call 911 after being strangled severely.”

Welsh sees how much having a phone can make a difference. They coach clients to store their phones around their houses in hidden spaces. The phones also have a direct line to 911.

“So, she knew hiding it and keeping it somewhere he didn’t know where it was vital and that’s what she did.”

Now, Welsh wants to help more clients. They’re collecting phones at Do Space and they’re urging the community to donate.

Do Space is located at 72nd and Dodge St. All phones that are donated must be in good condition and must include a charger.

