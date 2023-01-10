Omaha sports figure and Women’s Center for Advancement team up to support women

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When is baseball more than a game?

After a decade of being told no, that she couldn’t do it, that women don’t belong on the diamond -- Omaha native Rachel Balkovec didn’t quit.

“At some point, you have to look at yourself and go, ‘What is my purpose on this planet and if I don’t do this, who else is going to come behind me and do it?’”

After her first year as the first woman to manage an affiliated pro baseball team, she wanted to support changing lives through the Women’s Center for Advancement.

“She’s breaking barriers, rising to the top, owning her place in the world, and so ideally, that’s what we want to have happen for all of our clients,” says WCA president and CEO Jannette Taylor.

To her, this necklace is more than jewelry -- similar to one Balkovec already wore, Borsheim’s designed ones featuring words of empowerment chosen by the Skutt softball and Creighton alumna.

“The first is ‘not done yet,’ which is something she features in everything she does,” said Andrew Brabec, Borsheim’s director of marketing.

The WCA offers free services to anyone in the metro experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking. They were Rachel’s choice to receive the proceeds, starting with a $15,000 check last month.

“For us, to be selected by Rachel Balkovec and Borsheim’s, to be the organization to benefit from her line, it’s humbling,” Taylor said. “We’re very appreciative of it, but I also think it has a deeper meaning in supporting and empowering women.”

Rachel’s headed to spring training soon for year two as minor-league manager of the Tampa Tarpons, Class-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. The jewelry line and her career continue to inspire WCA’s efforts to empower women.

“Rachel is very, very passionate about uplifting young women, its a very big passion of hers,” Brabec said. “We’re a female led organization and we’re proud of that and we’re very proud of the community ties we have here in Omaha as well.”

“She saw an opportunity and she took it,” Taylor said. “It’s the same thing with survivors. I feel like people who come to our organization, they’re seeking help. They saw an opportunity and they took it.”

The Tampa Tarpons open their season April 7.

