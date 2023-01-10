Omaha police investigate shooting

6 News WOWT Daybreak at 6
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say a man found shot early Tuesday morning was being treated at a hospital with a wound not believed to be life threatening.

They found the 41-year-old victim at 43rd and Grant Street about 12:23 a.m.

Police are asking the public for help as they investigate the situation. Tips can be directed to Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, the P3 Tips mobile app, or Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

