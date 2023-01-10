Nominations sought for Univ. of Nebraska-Lincoln’s next chancellor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - University of Nebraska System president Ted Carter announced today he has initiated a national search for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s next chancellor.

Carter hired AGB Search, a national firm, to assist in the process. He is also inviting nominations for those who wish to serve on the Chancellor Search Advisory Committee. Members of this committee will gather and present input from stakeholders on opportunities and challenges the university faces, in addition to working with the firm on reviewing applications and identifying potential candidates.

Current UNL chancellor Ronnie Green announced in December that he is retiring in June after seven years on the job.

“Chancellor Green has graciously given us a runway that will allow for a smooth transition of leadership -- a crucial advantage at a time when the growth and success of the University of Nebraska matters now more than ever to our state,” Carter said.

Nominations can be emailed to president@nebraska.edu. They must be submitted by Jan. 24.

