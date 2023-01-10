Man in custody linked to Omaha sexual assault case from March

Police said the 22-year-old had been arrested in April after a domestic disturbance incident.
(Omaha Police Department)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Tuesday that they have identified a suspect in a sexual assault case from last March.

Puoch Puoch, 22, was already in custody on felony charges relating to a domestic violence incident but will now face 11 more charges relating to last year’s sexual assault case, according to the OPD release.

Already in custody on unrelated charges, Puoch Puoch, 22, right, will also face new charges relating to a sexual assault last March, Omaha Police announced Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. OPD released a photo, left, of a person of interest in the case last April.(Omaha Police Department)

Those new charges include attempted kidnapping, terroristic threats, theft, two counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of burglary, and three counts of robbery.

Puoch had been in custody since April, the release states.

“Special thanks to our team of detectives, Forensic Investigations Unit and our law enforcement partners for their diligence in conducting a thorough investigation and ultimately making the arrest of this very dangerous individual,” OPD said in the release.

At the end of March 2022, OPD was urging the public to be cautious as investigators looked into a sexual assault with the help of the FBI. About a week later, authorities released a low-res image of a person they believed was connected to the case.

