LIVE: Gov. Pillen conducts first news conference

He’s proclaiming January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen held his first news conference Tuesday morning.

He’s discussing human trafficking ahead of signing a proclamation for Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Watch the news conference live above, in our app, and on our Facebook page.

State Attorney General Mike Hilgers was there to support the governor in raising awareness of the issue in Nebraska and in the legislature.

The state is also releasing its Human Trafficking Task Force report on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local veteran is looking for the person who hit their car and fled
Omaha hit-and-run caught on camera, disabled veteran struggles to afford repairs
In-custody investigation underway after man dies during domestic dispute call in Omaha
Husker football fans are frustrated -- and not just with the team's record.
Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience
The Latino Peace Officers Association is hemorrhaging money -- the majority of its membership...
More than 140 Omaha Police officers stop paying dues to Latino Peace Officers Association following FBI searches
19-year-old Fremont man found dead in Council Bluffs apartment

Latest News

A man was wounded at 43rd & Grant
Omaha police investigate shooting
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Money generic
Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch
An Omaha athlete is using her jewelry line to support women in the metro.
Omaha sports figure and Women’s Center for Advancement team up to support women