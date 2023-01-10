LIVE: Gov. Pillen conducts first news conference

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen held his first news conference Tuesday morning.

He’s discussing human trafficking ahead of signing a proclamation for Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

State Attorney General Mike Hilgers was there to support the governor in raising awareness of the issue in Nebraska and in the legislature.

The state is also releasing its Human Trafficking Task Force report on Tuesday.

