Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild January weather continues for now

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday was a beautiful day with afternoon sun and highs in the 40s to 50s! We hit 50 in the Metro. Tuesday is mild also with a high of 49 on track for Omaha.

Tuesday forecast (wowt)

We are tracking clouds that thicken up overnight Monday into Tuesday... these bring the potential for patchy, dense fog near the Metro through the first half of Tuesday... more widespread in W Iowa. This could be dense and will be something to watch out for. It could bring some impacts to the AM commute.

Fog Tuesday AM (wowt)

Wednesday will be mild, but not quite as warm, with highs in the mid 40s ahead of our next system. This swings in Wednesday night into Thursday and looks to keep just to our SE. The most likely impact is a cool down, highs will topple down to the low 30s Thursday and Friday... if the system stays just S so does our best chance for accumulating snow. The Metro likely winds up with less than 1/2″ while totals to the SE could climb as high as an isolated 2″.

Next system (wowt)

Light snow potential late Wednesday (wowt)

The main impacts will be the short lived cool down... highs rebound in time for the weekend.

5 day forecast (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.