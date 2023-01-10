18-year-old accused of murder appears in Douglas County Court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man arrested for an Omaha murder appears in court.

Kevin Thornton, 18, was in Douglas County Court Tuesday after his case was ordered to trial.

Kevin Thornton, 18 (Omaha Police Department)

Thornton is accused of killing 19-year-old Sincere Brooks.

According to Omaha Police, Thornton shot Brooks on Nov. 16 shortly after 3 p.m. near 49th and Miami streets. Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thornton is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a gun by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen gun, attempted robbery, and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

