Two arrested following weekend pursuit in Hamilton County

Travis Fielder (left) and Brandon Proctor were arrested following a pursuit early Sunday...
Travis Fielder (left) and Brandon Proctor were arrested following a pursuit early Sunday morning in Hamilton County.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following a pursuit early Sunday morning in Hamilton County.

At approximately 12:15 a.m. Sunday, a trooper observed a Dodge Magnum speeding on Interstate 80 at mile marker 329, near Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away and a chase started.

The vehicle exited I-80 at the Aurora interchange and continued fleeing northbound. As the vehicle entered Aurora at a high rate of speed, the trooper discontinued the pursuit out of concern for public safety. A short time later, troopers observed the same vehicle traveling on county roads east of Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle again fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle continued fleeing eastbound on Highway 34, toward Hampton, and drove on the wrong side of the road at times. As the vehicle reached Hampton, it turned northbound onto city streets. A short time later, a trooper was able to successfully perform a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop. The driver and passenger were both taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, Travis Fielder, 36, of Grand Island, was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Hall County, as well as willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, driving under the influence – drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana – less than one ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, and numerous traffic violations. The passenger, Brandon Proctor, 36, of Bradshaw, was arrested for a probation violation, as well as possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this incident.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husker football fans are frustrated -- and not just with the team's record.
Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience
A local veteran is looking for the person who hit their car and fled
Omaha hit-and-run caught on camera, disabled veteran struggles to afford repairs
Omaha convenience store robbed by armed man overnight
Omaha woman arrested after 4-year-old boy dies from fentanyl overdose
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Latest News

Nebraska State Capitol
Pillen announces hires on communications team
Crew members work to restore the Swanson Gallery's ceiling at the Durham Museum
Durham Museum continues restoration of Art Deco ceilings
(AP graphic)
Monday Jan. 9 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Sarpy County
Iowa lawmakers turn to taxes, guns, private school funding
A new intern program gives students hands-on firefighting experience
MCC & Bennington Fire begin intern program