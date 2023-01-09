Saunders County Deputy released from hospital after cruiser crashes, catches fire

A deputy was hospitalized after his cruiser crashed into a creek and caught fire
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The deputy who was injured after a pursuit ended with his cruiser crashing into a creek and catching fire has been released from the hospital.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy involved as Dominic Leuck.

Leuck was released from the hospital Saturday, Jan. 7. In the crash he suffered injuries that included a fractured rib, a torn ligament in his ankle, a fractured cheekbone, bruised lungs, bruises, lacerations, and a concussion.

“He is on the road to recovery and appreciates the support from everyone,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The Sheriff’s Office shared video on Facebook of the aftermath of the crash.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is happy to report that Deputy Leuck was released from the hospital last night. His injuries include a fractured rib, torn ligament in his ankle, a minor fracture in his cheek bone, bruising in the lungs, a concussion, abrasions, and bruises. We are very thankful that he is on the road to recovery and thank everyone for reaching out and all of the support you have given him. Here is a walk around video of his cruiser after it was pulled out of the creek.

Posted by Saunders County Sheriff's Office NE on Sunday, January 8, 2023

Leuck crashed while he was following a suspect that allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop on Highway 79 near Country Road N.

Dustin Hayes, the suspect who allegedly fled from the traffic stop and rolled their vehicle in a field, was cited with flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving during revocation, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, and speeding.

