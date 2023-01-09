Saunders County Deputy released from hospital after cruiser crashes, catches fire

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The deputy who was injured after a pursuit ended with his cruiser crashing into a creek and catching fire has been released from the hospital.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy involved as Dominic Leuck.

Leuck was released from the hospital Saturday, Jan. 7. In the crash he suffered injuries that included a fractured rib, a torn ligament in his ankle, a fractured cheekbone, bruised lungs, bruises, lacerations, and a concussion.

“He is on the road to recovery and appreciates the support from everyone,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The Sheriff’s Office shared video on Facebook of the aftermath of the crash.

Leuck crashed while he was following a suspect that allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop on Highway 79 near Country Road N.

Dustin Hayes, the suspect who allegedly fled from the traffic stop and rolled their vehicle in a field, was cited with flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving during revocation, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, and speeding.

