Rescue group trying to find new home for dog after owner surrenders her at airport

An animal rescue group in North Carolina is trying to find a new home for an older dog who was abandoned at an airport in Charlotte. (SOURCE: WSOC)
By Erika Jackson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) – An animal rescue group is trying to find a home for a dog that was surrendered at a North Carolina airport.

Daryl Strickland, the founder of Furbabies Animal Rescue, said the dog, named Baby Girl, was surrendered at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Tuesday.

Baby Girl has since been fostered by Robin King.

“We’ve taken her to the vet, and she’s real friendly with everybody,” King said. “And just lays up on the couch and made herself right at home.”

King said the two of them have become inseparable.

“This was just an emergency situation, but I felt like I can do this at this moment,” she said.

Strickland said she thinks of King as a fairy fur-godmother after the first-time foster mom stepped up to take care of Baby Girl at a moment’s notice.

An airline worker alerted Furbabies after the pup was surrendered after her owner, who asked not to be identified, said she couldn’t fit the dog’s crate under her seat and was unable to pay the crate-transport fees.

“Baby girl was not abandoned at the airport. I surrendered her,” the woman said.

The dog’s owner, who is visually impaired and on a fixed income, said she left the dog with Furbabies before boarding the plane.

She said she wouldn’t have left Baby Girl if the dog was not in good hands.

“I wouldn’t have gone on the plane,” the dog’s former owner said. “I would’ve been homeless. I would’ve stayed on the streets of North Carolina with my dog.”

An airline worker contacted Strickland, with Furbabies Animal Rescue, and King picked the dog up from the airport Tuesday.

Now, they are trying to give the 14-year-old Beagle a fresh start with a new family.

“She’s an older dog, so she would have to go to an older family,” King said. “She likes her little walks but not very enthusiastic like little dogs would be.”

King said she’s confident Baby Girl will be more enthusiastic when she finds her forever home.

The rescue group said Baby Girl still needs blood and dental work before she can go to a home. The group estimates the vet bill will cost about $1,000.

Copyright 2023 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husker football fans are frustrated -- and not just with the team's record.
Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience
A local veteran is looking for the person who hit their car and fled
Omaha hit-and-run caught on camera, disabled veteran struggles to afford repairs
Omaha convenience store robbed by armed man overnight
Omaha woman arrested after 4-year-old boy dies from fentanyl overdose
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Latest News

John Deere's agreement comes after many years of debate.
John Deere, farm group reach deal on fixing equipment
Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, center, meets with supporters outside a vacation home...
As Brazil reels from riots, Bolsonaro finds home in Florida
The Latino Peace Officers Association is hemorrhaging money -- the majority of its membership...
More than 140 Omaha Police officers stop paying dues to Latino Peace Officers Association following FBI search
Rep. McCarthy makes concessions to win Speaker chair
In most cases, patients with mental disabilities must be evaluated by doctors and get approval...
Playing God: Medical staff accused of placing DNRs on patients without family knowledge