Preliminary hearings held for three of four suspects in 15-year-old’s death
She was found shot to death in December in her home near 37th and Pratt streets.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Preliminary hearings were held Monday morning for three of the four murder suspects in the death of 15-year-old Synthia Elliott.
19-year-old Kash Davis was supposed to have his hearing today. It was moved to Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. Davis is facing charges for first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
19-year-old Jarrious Hill is being held without bond awaiting trial on first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony charges.
20-year-old Selassie Spencer and 20-year-old Latrail Washington are also being held without bond awaiting trial. They each face an additional charge for possession of a gun by a prohibited person.
Elliott was found dead in her home at 37th and Pratt streets on Dec. 1.
According to the police report, patrol officers were sent to the area after a ShotSpotter activation of numerous gunshots in the area. They noticed gunfire damage to a home there and went inside, where they found the girl dead.
