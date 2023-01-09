Preliminary hearings held for three of four suspects in 15-year-old’s death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Preliminary hearings were held Monday morning for three of the four murder suspects in the death of 15-year-old Synthia Elliott.

19-year-old Kash Davis was supposed to have his hearing today. It was moved to Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. Davis is facing charges for first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

19-year-old Jarrious Hill is being held without bond awaiting trial on first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony charges.

20-year-old Selassie Spencer and 20-year-old Latrail Washington are also being held without bond awaiting trial. They each face an additional charge for possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

Four men were arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, as Omaha Police investigated the shooting death of Synthia Elliott the night before. Top, from left: Kash Davis, 19; and Jarrious Hill, 19. Bottom, from left: Selassie Spencer, 20; and Latrail Washington, 20. (Omaha Police Department)

Elliott was found dead in her home at 37th and Pratt streets on Dec. 1.

According to the police report, patrol officers were sent to the area after a ShotSpotter activation of numerous gunshots in the area. They noticed gunfire damage to a home there and went inside, where they found the girl dead.

