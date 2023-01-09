Pillen announces hires on communications team

Nebraska State Capitol
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen announced two hires for his communications team Monday.

Laura Strimple will serve as Communications Director, transitioning from her role as Chief of Staff with the Department of Corrections she has held since October of 2018. Strimple previously served internal and external communications as Assistant Secretary of State. Before that, she worked as a news producer in Lincoln and Omaha for 15 years.

John Gage will continue his role as Communications Advisor, after serving in that role for Pillen’s campaign. From 2020-2021, he worked as a nonprofit adviser at CRC Advisors.

Both hires are effective immediately.

