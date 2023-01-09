Omaha crews make pothole repairs in problem area

Potholes are being filled in a problem area
By Erin Hartley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City crews made some repairs to a pothole at the intersection of Sorensen Parkway and North 52nd Street.

Police were called to investigate after a number of cars were forced to pull over due to flat tires.

Our cameras captured crews out there around 9 a.m. Monday morning filling in the hole.

It isn’t the first pothole repair at this intersection. Neighbors who live in this area say it constantly damages their cars.

Omaha Public Works tells 6 News they tell us a long-term repair project is in the works, but they could not go into more detail.

