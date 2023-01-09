More than 140 Omaha Police officers stop paying dues to Latino Peace Officers Association following FBI search

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s been a mass exodus from an Omaha nonprofit.

It comes after the FBI searched homes and a business last month.

The Omaha Latino Peace Officers Association is hemorrhaging dues-paying members.

The current president and past president, who are both Omaha Police officers, are under investigation by Internal Affairs and the FBI.

Omaha Police officers are questioning how their money is being spent by the Latino Peace Officers Association.

Omaha’s Police Chief has said he’s “concerned one of its umbrella organizations may have been used for criminal activity.”

According to the City of Omaha Finance Department, approximately 150 police officers had dues withheld from their paychecks, earmarked for the Latino Peace Officers Association.

Then 10 days later the FBI served search warrants on several places, including the Latino Peace Officers Association president’s home, Officer Johnny Palermo, a 20-year veteran of the department.

Fast forward to the first city pay period in January, only eight employees have opted to continue paying dues to the Latino Peace Officers Association.

Now 142 officers have paused paying what amounts to $144 a year to the LPOA.

The FBI hasn’t yet said why they’re interested in this case. South Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo’s home was targeted three weeks ago. There’s no relation between Vinny Palermo and Officer Johnny Palermo.

Officer Palermo and the Latino Peace Officers association’s past president Officer Daniel Torres remain on paid administrative leave during the internal investigation.

Recently Johnny Palermo turned in his retirement papers and his last day on the job is next week.

Police Athletics for Community Engagement seems in the middle of the investigation. The Latino Peace Officers Association started it in 2005 to help at-risk kids build bridges with police and the community through sports.

The FBI also searched its headquarters last month.

The national office for Latino Peace Officers says it hopes this investigation doesn’t reflect poorly on all the good other chapters do on a daily basis.

Omaha has a handful of select detectives helping the FBI with its investigation.

6 News left a message with Officer Palermo but has not heard back.

