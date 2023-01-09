Lions meet Elmer the porcupine in adorable video

In a video posted to Facebook, the San Antonio Zoo shared footage of Elmer the porcupine visiting the lions. (Source: San Antonio Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) – An adorable moment between zoo animals was caught on camera.

In a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday, the San Antonio Zoo shared footage of Elmer the porcupine visiting the lions.

A female lion appears very intrigued by Elmer. Thankfully – for both animals – they were separated by glass.

“Elmer the porcupine popped by to pay a visit to the lions!” the zoo wrote in a caption.

The lion is seen pawing at the ground and the glass, refusing to take her eyes off Elmer. Elmer, on the other hand, appears calm and collected.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husker football fans are frustrated -- and not just with the team's record.
Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience
A local veteran is looking for the person who hit their car and fled
Omaha hit-and-run caught on camera, disabled veteran struggles to afford repairs
Omaha convenience store robbed by armed man overnight
Omaha woman arrested after 4-year-old boy dies from fentanyl overdose
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Latest News

John Deere's agreement comes after many years of debate.
John Deere, farm group reach deal on fixing equipment
Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, center, meets with supporters outside a vacation home...
As Brazil reels from riots, Bolsonaro finds home in Florida
The Latino Peace Officers Association is hemorrhaging money -- the majority of its membership...
More than 140 Omaha Police officers stop paying dues to Latino Peace Officers Association following FBI search
Rep. McCarthy makes concessions to win Speaker chair
In most cases, patients with mental disabilities must be evaluated by doctors and get approval...
Playing God: Medical staff accused of placing DNRs on patients without family knowledge