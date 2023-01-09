Iowa lawmakers turn to taxes, guns, private school funding

(Bohao Zhao)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa Legislature got back to work with Republicans holding even larger majorities in both chambers.

The party’s goals include approving more tax cuts, further easing gun restrictions and spending public money to fund private schools.

Republicans have controlled both legislative branches since the 2017 session and have worked with GOP governors to pass numerous conservative bills on everything from education to abortion rights. They will have even greater sway in the session beginning Monday given their 64-36 majority in the House and 34-16 majority in the Senate.

Because Democrats hold so few seats, they will be able to do little more than complain as Republican-backed measures become law.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husker football fans are frustrated -- and not just with the team's record.
Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience
A local veteran is looking for the person who hit their car and fled
Omaha hit-and-run caught on camera, disabled veteran struggles to afford repairs
Omaha convenience store robbed by armed man overnight
Omaha woman arrested after 4-year-old boy dies from fentanyl overdose
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Latest News

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was officially inaugurated to her second term in office,...
Noem, other statewide officials sworn into office
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen speaks at his inaugural ball on Saturday night, Jan. 7, 2023, in CHI...
Pillen: Nebraska's greatness is 'we the people'
Gov. Jim Pillen speaks at his inaugural ball on Saturday night, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health...
Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want to live'
Gov. Jim Pillen and First Lady Suzanne Pillen dance at the inaugural ball Saturday night, Jan....
Pillens dance at Nebraska governor's inaugural ball