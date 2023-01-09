Iowa lawmakers turn to taxes, guns, private school funding

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa Legislature got back to work with Republicans holding even larger majorities in both chambers.

The party’s goals include approving more tax cuts, further easing gun restrictions and spending public money to fund private schools.

Republicans have controlled both legislative branches since the 2017 session and have worked with GOP governors to pass numerous conservative bills on everything from education to abortion rights. They will have even greater sway in the session beginning Monday given their 64-36 majority in the House and 34-16 majority in the Senate.

Because Democrats hold so few seats, they will be able to do little more than complain as Republican-backed measures become law.

