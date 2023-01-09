Investigation underway after man dies in custody of Omaha Police

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are investigating after a man died in custody during a domestic dispute response.

According to the Omaha Police Department, around 10:15 a.m. Monday, officers were called to a home near South 166th Avenue Circle and S Street for a domestic disturbance.

Police say when officers arrived, they saw a man allegedly involved with the disturbance at the front of the home.

The man was identified by police as 41-year-old Loren Dexter.

According to police, Dexter walked away from the home and got into a vehicle parked in the driveway. Before police could get out of their cruisers, they heard a gunshot.

Officers then went up to the vehicle Dexter got inside and saw he had a gunshot wound. Police got Dexter out of the vehicle and started CPR.

Dexter was declared dead at the scene.

The Omaha Police Officer Involved Investigations Team, Bellevue Police Department, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

Nebraska state law dictates whenever a death occurs while being apprehended or in the custody of law enforcement, the case goes to a grand jury when the investigation is complete.

