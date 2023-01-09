Fremont Flyers Canada-bound for international youth hockey tournament

WOWT 6 News 10 p.m. Sunday newscast
By Grace Boyles
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:08 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local youth hockey team is taking their talents to the international stage. Over Thanksgiving weekend the 12U Fremont Flyers became the first Fremont Hockey Association team to win an International Silver Stick Regional. The Flyers beat Team Wyoming, 6-2, in the Westminster Rocky Mountain qualifier to claim the 12U B championship.

“We had confidence and we came to have fun and just play our hardest,” said defenseman Levi Kreikemeier about the win.

”Kinda got it going and when we were playing Wyoming in the championship, didn’t feel real,” said defenseman Jackson McGregor. “Felt like a dream. And when we came away with the win-- felt so good.”

The dream doesn’t stop there. In winning the regional, the Flyers punched their ticket to the International Silver Stick final in the birthplace of hockey: Canada.

”[Canadians] live and breath hockey up there,” said McGregor. “It would be awesome to compete with them. Would be fun-- fun experience to play with them.”

No one understands Canadian hockey culture more than Flyers head coach Warren Peters. Born and raised in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Peters played hockey his entire life, including a 10-year stint in the pros.

”It’s everywhere. You can’t get away from it, especially this time of year. And so that alone is going to be great a experience for the kids,” said Peters.

Win or lose, Peters is focused on his players getting the experience of playing their favorite sport in the hockey mecca.

”It’s more the memory that’s attached to that for these kids going forward,” said Peters. “We talked to people that have been to this tournament years ago, my age, and they still remember being able to go to Canada and compete.”

